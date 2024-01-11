type here...
World Cup is cheap to play; playing at the AFCON is more difficult  – Dede Ayew

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Asamoah Gyan and Andre Dede Ayew
Captain of the Ghana Black Stars, Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew has lamented the level of difficulty and experience one needs to play in the AFCON compared to the National tournaments.

According to Dede Ayew, winning the FIFA World Cup is tough for African countries, despite the tournament’s longevity.

Ayew made these statement during a goodbye dinner in Kumasi on Tuesday night in the presence of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and the Minister Mustapha Ussif.

“This tournament is even harder than the World Cup,” he said.

We know that it is the hardest tournament, for me, in the world when it comes to fighting, determination, and energy so the only way we can do this is by being together and being united, and for that Your Excellency, I can assure you that we are united and we want to do it,” he added.

