Ghanaian supporters flee for safety following attack from angry Nigerian supporters

Ghanaian supporters who were present at the Abuja Stadium on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, to witness the game between Nigeria and Ghana had to seek refuge.

After the game, some Nigerian supporters trooped onto the pitch to attack players and officials. That was their way of expressing their displeasure against the fact that Nigeria has failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Some footages from the Abuja Stadium paint a grim picture of invaders troping onto the pitch to vent their frustration following Nigeria’s inability to qualify for the World Cup.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cbs0wydAg_8/

On the back of that, some Ghanaian supporters had to be evacuated from the stands and sent onto eh pitch to seek refuge.