type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWorld Cup Play-off: Ghanaian supporters flee for safety following attack from angry...
News

World Cup Play-off: Ghanaian supporters flee for safety following attack from angry Nigerian supporters

By Albert
Ghanaian supporters flee for safety following attack from angry Nigerian supporters
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian supporters who were present at the Abuja Stadium on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, to witness the game between Nigeria and Ghana had to seek refuge.

After the game, some Nigerian supporters trooped onto the pitch to attack players and officials. That was their way of expressing their displeasure against the fact that Nigeria has failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Some footages from the Abuja Stadium paint a grim picture of invaders troping onto the pitch to vent their frustration following Nigeria’s inability to qualify for the World Cup.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cbs0wydAg_8/

On the back of that, some Ghanaian supporters had to be evacuated from the stands and sent onto eh pitch to seek refuge.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, March 29, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News