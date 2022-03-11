World Cup Playoffs: GFA decides not to release Black Stars squad to face Nigeria

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reportedly decided not to release the Black Stars squad to play Nigeria.

According to several sources, the GFA have decided to keep the squad away from the public as a surprise package.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has named a strong 30-man squad to face the Black Stars in March in the FIFA playoffs that will determine which nations represent Africa at the upcoming world cup in Qatar.

Notable names like Christain Atsu, Harrison Afuul and Sulley Muntari have been mentioned as returnee members of the surprise Black Stars squad to face Nigeria.

Ghana is expected to host Nigeria in the first playoff at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Friday, March 25 with the return leg scheduled for March 29 in Abuja.