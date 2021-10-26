type here...
Worried Ghanaians request the arrest of a policewoman drinking beer on duty

By Mr. Tabernacle
There’s a picture of a policewoman drinking a bottle of beer fast going viral on social media. The Policewoman reportedly took the booze while on duty.

See picture below;

After pictures surfaced online, some worried Ghanaians have called for the arrest of the officer.

Check out some reactions below:

@ana ba Ayal_3: “Mr IGP duty calls”

@OSeiDampaJNr; “eii this one over me, Where the IGP dey? come do ur work”

Obaapa: “they have to arrests her”

Degraft Raynulds: “This woman must be arrested…..”

Tabrina: “Is and old picture, is it necessary this time?”

Source:GHPAGE

