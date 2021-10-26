Worried Ghanaians request the arrest of a policewoman drinking beer on duty

- Advertisement -

There’s a picture of a policewoman drinking a bottle of beer fast going viral on social media. The Policewoman reportedly took the booze while on duty.

After pictures surfaced online, some worried Ghanaians have called for the arrest of the officer.

Check out some reactions below:

@ana ba Ayal_3: “Mr IGP duty calls”

@OSeiDampaJNr; “eii this one over me, Where the IGP dey? come do ur work”

Obaapa: “they have to arrests her”

Degraft Raynulds: “This woman must be arrested…..”

Tabrina: “Is and old picture, is it necessary this time?”