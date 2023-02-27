type here...
“I’m worth over $ 2 million” – Osofo Kyiri Abosom subtly discloses on Live TV

By Mr. Tabernacle
Founder and General Overseer of Life Assembly Worship Centre, Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has once again stirred reactions with his statements.

Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, in his latest interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the DELAY SHOW, has subtly revealed his net worth and the kinds of businesses he does to make liquid money.

The Man of God, in the course of the interview, disclosed that he buys and sells gold, and engages in other business trades that give him and fetch him money to fund his lifestyle and political journey.

Asked by Delay if his net worth is closer to $1million or $2million, Kyiri Aboso in the interview nodded to the latter and asked Delay to hold it there as he is not ready to delve deeper into the net worth conversation.

Recently, the Man of God has dominated news portals over his infamous statement that the Bible is just an ordinary book that wields no power. He has on several platforms maintained his stance on this.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom has remarked that although he was raised with the Holy Bible, an awakening by the Holy Spirit has helped him not believe the falsehoods that are boldly written in the Bible.

    Source:GHPAGE

