“Woy3 odiii” – Ghanaians praise Prophet Oja as his deep prophecy about Jordan Ayew comes to pass – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Prophet Oja has been trending on the internet for some days now over prophecies about the Blackstars in the ongoing AFCON and has been applauded by Ghanaians for his correct prophecy about Jordan Ayew.

Before Ghana’s game against Egypt, Prophet Oja predicted that Mohammed Kudus would be a total flop and Jordan Ayew would excel.

He said;

“Remember Jordan Ayew in prayer; this year God has put a big star on Jordan Ayew; the star is not Kudus.”

Correct score line - Ghana will score more goals but still won't qualify - Prophet Oja drops new hot prophecy (Video)

“If Kudus plays in the AFCON matches, he will be disgraced. In the spiritual realm, I saw him chewing popcorn on the pitch, and you need to be a prophet to understand the things I am saying.”.

Well, Jordan Ayew has scored two penalties for Ghana in its game against Mozambique in its final group B match.

The first penalty was scored in the 15th minute while the second was scored in the 70th minute.

