John Cena has caused a stir after stepping out in a skirt and thigh-high stockings.

The former WWE wrestler flaunted his muscular legs while wearing thigh-high stockings and a short plaid mini skirt.

John Cena was filming on the Melbourne, Australia set of his new project, titled Ricky Stanicky.

He added a touch to his appearance with a pair of lace-up heeled booties, as he stepped into his trailer on set.