About a week ago, Actress and Socialite Xandy Kamel landed herself in deep mockery on social media after a video of her in town went viral.

The viral video captured the former Angel FM staff in town with another plus-size young lady standing at a shop about to make a purchase.

Xandy appeared in the video with a bloated stomach and deformed body shape despite advertising flat-tummy and other body enhancement products on her social media pages.

Kamel looked fatigued and obese, this garnered massive reactions from netizens. Users who came across the video mocked the actress.

Netizens said the body enhancement products Xandy advertises are not effective and thus must stop promoting them because the results on her body show the opposite of the product.

Days after the trolling, it seems Xandy has started using the body enhancement products she has been advertising on her socials. The effect is visible in her latest photos shared on Instagram.

The actress has silenced critics with some hot and well-curved photos of her looking so fine and sexy. These photos have sparked some serious reactions on the internet as some netizens are applauding Xandy over her new body look.

