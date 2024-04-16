type here...
Xandy Kamel insults a fan for asking her to lose weight

By Qwame Benedict
Actress Xandy Kamel is back in the news again and this round she takes on a netizen who advised her to lose weight.

Despite advertising weight loss products on her social media, some of her fans can’t see the change in her body raising questions about the effectiveness of the product.

This forced some fans and netizens to describe the product as fake since Xandy could not show working for her products.

No man wants to marry me because of my critics on social media - Xandy Kamel

Fast forward, one netizen praised her for how beautiful she looked and further asked that she lose weight.

The fan identified as Portia posted “You are beautiful but medo try and reduce small ok”

But the comment didn’t go down well with Xandy Kamel who also clapped back at her to also go for BBL to enhance her backside.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

