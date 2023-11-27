- Advertisement -

Xandy Kamel has been exposed as having a secret relationship with Kumawood actor Bill Asamoah while he was still legally married to his wife.

The Kumawood actress after her explosive interview with Delay has come out to drop some information about her ex-husband.

Her ex-husband responded to her comments on the Delay show by describing her as a pig and also asking her to stop forcing herself on men and this angered Xandy Kamal who also opened Pandora’s box.

Her constant bad comments about her ex-husband King Kaninja seem to have angered some people forcing one of them to speak out about her alleged secret relationship with an actor.

According to this netizen, Xandy Kamal has met her karma because she was having an extra-marital affair with Bill Asamoah who was already married and saw no problem with that.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The netizen complained that Xandy Kamal has no moral right to call out her ex-husband for cheating on her when they were married when she basically also engaged in an affair with a married man.

The netizen posted: “She was dating Bill who was a married man but she never thought karma is a b*tch”

See the post below: