Yaa Jackson rebrands changes her name to She-Devil

By Qwame Benedict
Yaa Jackson outdoors new name now wants to be known as She-Devil
Yaa Jackson
Former favourite Kumawood actress Yaa Jackson after venturing into doing music has never failed to disappoint in getting the bad girl tag.

Recently, she made the news after she was spotted smoking and puffing out shisha as if her life depended on it.

After the video went viral, some section of netizens stated that she has outstepped her boundaries and it’s high time her parents brought her to book.

Little did we know that she has other things up her sleeves as she has now changed her name to She-Devil.

Not long ago, she took to her Snapchat page to tell the world that she wants to be referred to as ‘She Devil’ from hence by using that as her name on the popular app.

Yaa Jackson Aka She-Devil
Source:Ghpage

