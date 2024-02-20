“Common spaghetti, she said no”; Yaw Dabo cries as Delay refuses to sponsor his academy

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian Kumawood comic actor and football executive, Yaw Dabo has lamented on the lack of support from multiple award winning media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay concerning his football academy, Dabo Soccer Academy.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Yaw Dabo revealed that he reached out to Delay for sponsorship for his football academy.

However, to his surprise, the popular TV presenter turned down his request based on her being incapable of doing so, adding that she was already sponsoring two other shows including Nana Ama McBrown’s cooking show “McBrown’s Kitchen”.

He stated that he only requested 10 boxes of Delay-branded spaghetti monthly for his players because that is what they are usually fed to curb overweight.

Explaining further, Yaw Dabo noted that it hurts when you sacrifice for people and they disappoint you when it’s time to do the same for you.

Despite the disappointment, the Kumawood actor added that “Delay and I are cool. She is my mother.“