“God save us” – Yaw Dabo prays as he takes a ride in Don Little’s car

Yaw Dabo was praying all the time when he took his first ride in Don Little’s car.

The two diminutive Ghanaian actors created a funny scene when the shorter of the two sat behind the wheels.

Yaw Dabo only realized later that Don Little had to stuff his chair with additional cushions to make it possible for him to drive.

His short, tiny legs had to be supported by these cushions before they could get to the brake and clutch pads.

Throughout the trip, Yaw Dabo was up in arms as he begged Don Little to take it easy with the car. He was later surprised that Don Little was able to move the car and drive for a longer distance.

Although Don Little gave him assurances, Yaw Dabo was anxious throughout the trip.

