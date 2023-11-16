type here...
News

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Yaw Darling’s versatility shows in new Amapiano single, “On My Way”
Immerse yourself in a mesmerizing blend of traditional African rhythms and contemporary beats as Yaw Darling, an exceptional Accra-based Afrobeats artist, invites you on a captivating musical journey.

Drawing inspiration from legends like Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba, Samini, Fela Kuti, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, Yaw Darling showcases his remarkable versatility with the release of his new Amapiano single, ‘On My Way’.

Listen to the enchanting track here https://onerpm.link/On-My-Way

Born Samuel Yaw Antwi on October 30, 2000, Yaw Darling infuses a fresh perspective into the Afrobeats genre, bridging the gap between generations of music enthusiasts.

His dynamic stage presence, coupled with smooth vocals and compelling lyrics, positions him as an artist destined for widespread acclaim.

Under the banner of Ghanaian music imprint Sky Entertainment, Yaw Darling made his musical debut in February 2023 with the release of “Pull Up,” a song that resonates with themes of dedication and loyalty in love, capturing the hearts of fans in Ghana and beyond.

Passionate about preserving Ghanaian and African musical traditions, Yaw Darling is poised to emerge as a prominent figure in the Afrobeat community and a global ambassador for the rich cultural heritage of Ghana and Africa.

As Amapiano music transcends borders, Yaw Darling Records proudly presents “On My Way,” the latest masterpiece from Ghana’s Afrobeats sensation.

This track seamlessly integrates Yaw Darling’s diverse musical roots into the pulsating world of Afrobeats. Experience the magic of ‘On My Way’ now available for streaming on major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music

https://onerpm.link/On-My-Way

Connect with Yaw Darling:

Twitter/Instagram: @YawDarlingMusic

Facebook: Yaw Darling

Source:GHpage

