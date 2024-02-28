Yaw Sarpong Has Been Battling Stroke For More Than A Year- Manager Confirms

- Advertisement -

Nana Poku Ashis, the manager for popular veteran Ghanaian Gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong has brought to the limelight the current health condition of the gospel musician.

This comes after a video of Maame Tiwaa flew across social media platforms suggesting that the veteran Gospel musician is unwell.

In the video, one could hear Maame Tiwaa, the backing vocalist of the musician singing a sad song by Yaw Sarpong and silmutaneously calling on God to heal him.

Even though Ghanaian journalist, Kofi Adoma has refuted claims of the gospel musician being bedridden, Nana Poku Ashis has come to confirm it.

In an exclusive interview with Ghanaweb, Nana Poku revealed that “He has been bedridden for over a year. It started around this time last year. It was awful when it happened a year ago, but we are hoping that he will regain his strength in the coming months”.

He used the opportunity to call on the government to “Walk the talk” as far as the royalties of veteran musicians are concerned, suggesting that the government should implement policies that would ensure that good royalties are paid to veteran musicians.

“If we have musicians coming out to beg for healthcare, then it’s serious. It’s time for the government to implement policies. Nobody talks about royalties, and now musicians die suffering,” he stated.

According to him, unlike other foreign countries where royalties serve as a pension for veteran musicians, Ghanaian musicians tend to suffer and die after they have become weak.

Citing an instance, Nana Poku stated categorically and shockingly that some musicians in Ghana are paid 50 ghana cedis as their royalties.

“The pension for entertainers is their royalties. Musicians in foreign countries don’t beg for help; they rely on royalties. Here, you pay these musicians 50 cedis after so many years of hard work. It’s really bad,” he added.