type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentYaw Tog's management goes hard on Jay Bahd for describing him as...
Entertainment

Yaw Tog’s management goes hard on Jay Bahd for describing him as ungrateful

By Lizbeth Brown
Updated:
Jay Bahd, Yaw Tog and manager
- Advertisement -

Media personality and artiste manager Nana Osei-Kesse popularly known as Mr Bonez has reacted to Jay Bahd’s comment describing Yaw Tog as ungrateful.

It can be recalled that Jay Bahd, originally known as Jackson Kwadwo Bawuah, who is a member of Asakaa Boys described Yaw Tog as ungrateful in an exclusive interview with Rashad on GhPage Tv.

According to Jay Bahd, the ‘Sore’ hitmaker has on several occasions disassociated himself from the Asakaa Boys and also said negative things about them in interviews.

Jay Bahd also recalled how Yaw Tog denigrated Asakaa Boys to UK-based Ghanaian musician Stormzy and failed to work with all of them on the ‘Sore’ remix.

Subscribe to watch new videos

However, in an exclusive interview on GhPage TV, Mr Bonez who is part of Yaw Tog’s management team rubbished Jay Bahd’s comments and explained why Yaw Tog distanced himself from the Asakaa Boys.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

According to Mr Bonez, Stormzy was the one who decided to work with Jay Bahd and O’Kenneth only on the ‘Sore’ remix and that Yaw Tog never bad-mouthed the Asakaa boys to Stormzy.

In addressing Jay Bahd’s allegations, Mr Bonez also revealed that Yaw Tog had recorded several songs before he met and collaborated with the Asakaa Boys.

He further stated that a contract that was presented to Yaw Tog wasn’t favorable that was why he decided to stay away from it.

ALSO READ: Yaw Tog finally reveals why he and the Asakaa Boys parted ways

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source:Ghpage.com

TODAY

Monday, November 13, 2023
Accra
light rain
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
3.2mph
75 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways