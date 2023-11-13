- Advertisement -

Media personality and artiste manager Nana Osei-Kesse popularly known as Mr Bonez has reacted to Jay Bahd’s comment describing Yaw Tog as ungrateful.

It can be recalled that Jay Bahd, originally known as Jackson Kwadwo Bawuah, who is a member of Asakaa Boys described Yaw Tog as ungrateful in an exclusive interview with Rashad on GhPage Tv.

According to Jay Bahd, the ‘Sore’ hitmaker has on several occasions disassociated himself from the Asakaa Boys and also said negative things about them in interviews.

Jay Bahd also recalled how Yaw Tog denigrated Asakaa Boys to UK-based Ghanaian musician Stormzy and failed to work with all of them on the ‘Sore’ remix.

However, in an exclusive interview on GhPage TV, Mr Bonez who is part of Yaw Tog’s management team rubbished Jay Bahd’s comments and explained why Yaw Tog distanced himself from the Asakaa Boys.

According to Mr Bonez, Stormzy was the one who decided to work with Jay Bahd and O’Kenneth only on the ‘Sore’ remix and that Yaw Tog never bad-mouthed the Asakaa boys to Stormzy.

In addressing Jay Bahd’s allegations, Mr Bonez also revealed that Yaw Tog had recorded several songs before he met and collaborated with the Asakaa Boys.

He further stated that a contract that was presented to Yaw Tog wasn’t favorable that was why he decided to stay away from it.

