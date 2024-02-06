- Advertisement -

One of the popular faces in the popular youth series Yolo Irene real name Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo has landed a job as a customer relations officer with BMW group in the US.

The actress who is currently domiciled in the United States, took to her social media to share the good news with her over 10k followers.

She began by displaying a picture of herself along with a flyer that listed her name and new position.

Three pictures of Serwaa posing next to a gorgeous BMW were included in the second post.

She captioned the photos: “I am thrilled to announce my new role as Customer Relations Specialist at @bmwgroup ? Excited to engage with customers, ensuring top-notch experiences and building lasting relationships. Ready to dive into the dynamic world of automotive excellence with a brand that sets the standard. Grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the legacy of BMW Group Financial Services”