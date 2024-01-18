type here...
Sad News! Yolo star and veteran actor, Vincent McCauley is dead

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Veteran actor, Vincent McCauley, who cut his teeth on the uber popular series ‘Things We Do For Love’, has kicked the bucket.

The sad news was broke by media personality, Giovanni Caleb on Facebook but yet to be publicly confirmed by the family.

McCauley, aside his memorable ‘Things We Do For Love’ past, has appeared in many other shows including ‘Games People Play’, ‘Fortune Island’, ‘Office Palava’ and the high school and Teen Series, YOLO.

We’ll update you as the news develops.

