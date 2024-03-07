You are grown to be my mother- Kwaku Manu tells Diana Asamoah

- Advertisement -

Comic Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu claims he will not respond to any of gospel musician, Diana Asamoah’s insults to him henceforth.

Kwaku Manu says perhaps the controversial gospel musician is thinking that the duo is having a beef, but to him, there is nothing like a beef.

In a self-recorded video, the actor says that he felt like wading into the Diana Asamoah- Edward Akwasi Boateng beef, and he did, adding that he never meant any harm.

According to Kwaku Manu, if he would ever have an issue with anyone in the industry, it would not be the gospel singer.

Kwaku Manu claims Diana Asamoah, if not her mother’s age mate, might be close to her mother agewise, hence, he respects her for that.

“Mummy, good woman, please I don’t have any issue with you, and I can never have any issue with you. If my mother would be older than you, the difference will be 10 years or 5 years. I beg you, I don’t have any problem with you. If you go to an interview and the host asks you about Kwaku, just say that Kwaku is my son so I don’t have any issue with him. Today is my birthday, you can wish me”, Kwaku Manu said.