You are mentally ill if you’re calling your pastor ‘daddy’ – Media personality reveals

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Nigerian media personality, Yemi Hazan has sparked a debate with his controversial remarks about people referring to their pastors as “dad” or “father.”

This conversation was initially ignited by a Twitter post from female user. She shared a photo with a popular pastor, affectionately calling him “dad” in her caption.

Yemi Hassan, upon seeing this, criticized the practice. He suggested that such behavior might stem from mental illness.

Hassan’s comments have since attracted a wide range of responses from different individuals with some in support of his ideologies and others chastising him for him.

