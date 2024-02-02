- Advertisement -

Trust self-acclaimed queen of comedy Afia Schwarzenegger to share her view on every trending story on social media which sometimes doesn’t even involve her.

Aside from the death of Dr Grace Boadu, one thing that has occupied netizens these few days is the fact that the family of Moesha Boduong is seeking financial assistance to help pay her hospital bills.

In a video shared online, Afia Schwarzenegger called out Moesha Boduong questioning if she had seen what was happening to her.

The controversial media personality mentioned that the people Moesha thought she was giving pressure to by flaunting her wealth and other things are the ones her family is now begging for help.

Afia Schwarzenegger added that when Moesha was healthy all she thought of was to travel take nice pictures and then put them on social media.

She went on to say at that time, Moesha saw herself as a goddess and was flaunting herself which even made some people want to be like her but now that she is on her sick bed, those things are not helping her.

Watch the video below:

What do you think of Afia Schwarzenegger’s submission on this case?