- Advertisement -

Ghanaian songstress Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong popularly known as Becca has come under heavy bashing on social media over her skin tone.

Becca famous for her ‘Africa Woman’ hit song has been a different person in recent times in terms of her skin colour.

Her new photos and video shared online suggest she has bleached her skin as her fingers continue to give her up.

Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci was in the news last week for saying Ghanaian ladies are interested in dating Nigerian men but are stuck with their Ghanaian men because they have no option.

Following this unfortunate comment from Hilda Baci, some Ghanaians on social media have taken their anger to the doorstep of Becca accusing her of being the reason why Hilda would say such a thing about ladies from Ghana.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

According to these netizens, Becca after getting married to her Nigerian husband abandoned her African woman personality and now bleaching her skin to make her husband happy.

Check out some of the comments below: