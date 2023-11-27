type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentYou are the reason Hilda Baci think Ghanaian ladies love Nigerian men...
Entertainment

You are the reason Hilda Baci think Ghanaian ladies love Nigerian men – Becca dragged on social media

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Becca-and-Hilda-Baci
Becca-and-Hilda-Baci
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian songstress Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong popularly known as Becca has come under heavy bashing on social media over her skin tone.

Becca famous for her ‘Africa Woman’ hit song has been a different person in recent times in terms of her skin colour.

Her new photos and video shared online suggest she has bleached her skin as her fingers continue to give her up.

Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci was in the news last week for saying Ghanaian ladies are interested in dating Nigerian men but are stuck with their Ghanaian men because they have no option.

Following this unfortunate comment from Hilda Baci, some Ghanaians on social media have taken their anger to the doorstep of Becca accusing her of being the reason why Hilda would say such a thing about ladies from Ghana.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

According to these netizens, Becca after getting married to her Nigerian husband abandoned her African woman personality and now bleaching her skin to make her husband happy.

Check out some of the comments below:

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, November 27, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
0.6mph
40 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways