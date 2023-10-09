type here...
You are warned – Kwame A-Plus warns Owusu Bempah

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
A-Plus-and-Ernest-Owusu-Bempah
Musician-turned-politician Kwame A-Plus has issued a stern warning to NPP communicator Ernest Owusu-Bempah for allegedly being the brain behind the attack on UTV last Saturday during the airing of United Showbiz.

The outspoken entertainer who is hoping to be elected as MP asserted that he received uncorroborated evidence that Owusu-Bempah was responsible for the violence that broke out on the United Showbiz program at the Accra-based television station on Saturday, October 7.

Asserting that he would not be frightened by Owusu-Bempah, the head of corporate communications at the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) and the deputy director of communications for the in-power New Patriotic Party (NPP), A Plus pledged to retaliate if the thuggery episode happened again.

He said: “Ernest Owusu-Bempah is said to have organised the goons who stormed here. He spent two weeks putting them together, yet it only took me 30 minutes to arrange three pickups of people to deliver them here.

“… I am warning him … I will organise people and bring them to Ghana Gas if this happens again. I am not afraid of them.”

Watch the video below;

Source:GhPage

