Xandy Kamel has gone hard on her ex-husband Kaninja after the latter shamed her on social media and accused her of being a lesbian.

In her new rant on social media, she alleged that while still married to Kaninja, he allegedly went missing for three weeks but the truth was during that time he was staying with a married woman.

According to Xandy, her then-husband informed her he was going to see his child in Kumasi and was going to be away for a few days but the days turned into weeks.

He reported the matter to the police that her husband was missing only for them to find out that he had been lodging in the house of a married woman that whole period.

Watch the video below:

Actress Xandy Kamel was on the Delay show when issues of her failed marriage came up and she made some shocking revelations about her husband and how she spent all her money taking care of him.

Following this explosive interview, Kaninja hit back at her calling her a pig who doesn’t know how to even lay her matrimonial bed and other house chores.