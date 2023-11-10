”You claim we don’t respect but you can’t stop ‘knacking’ us lowkey” – Stubborn Nurse brags – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

A female TikTok nurse has caught the attention of viewers with her recent post concerning the attitude of some men towards nurses.

The nurse who goes by the name “thenavywife1” on the platform asserted that she does not understand why men always claim they do not like nurses because they believe nurses are disrespectful.

According to her, in-spite of those saying, men wish to marry nurses because their beauty is irresistible.

She affirmed that, no nurse is ugly, therefore men always want to have them as wives despite their archaic notion that nurses are disrespectful.

Watch the video below