The leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center Rev Opambour has shared his view on the case involving Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako and his NSS girlfriend Deborah Seyram Adablah.

On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the Accra High Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by Deborah Seyram Adablah against Ernest Kwasi Nimako, whom she calls her “sugar daddy.”

Ernest Kwasi Nimako’s attorneys and the court agreed that the case lacked merit, leading to the case being struck out.

But Rev Opambour popularly known as Prophet 1 on his TV station has shared his view about the case since it’s no longer a matter in court saying Deborah could have resolved the issue amicably outside the courts.

According to him, he doesn’t understand why Deborah Seyram, who is referred to as a “side chick” in this case, is eager because she expects a man she is not married to pay her such a substantial sum of money.

The preacher chastised Deborah Seyram for bringing the matter to court and going public when it could have been resolved out of court through negotiation.

Opambour questioned Deborah Seyram’s motivation for pressuring Ernest Nimako to keep the extravagant pledges he made, even though she acknowledged receiving financial assistance.

“He [Ernest Nimako] bought the car and rented a house for her without being his wife, just a girlfriend? You are just his girlfriend, not a wife so why should he give you that amount of money? What do you mean by that?

“All these are laws in Ghana but most men don’t know and they are being intimidated by women. There is no law that shows that you cannot have an extra-marital affair with a lady,” he said.

He added, “She was ill-advised. Making it public won’t solve the problem, she could have dealt with it away from the court. That is how the issue is, so everyone has to be vigilant. The bank can sue the manager for making such a promise to the lady because of the huge funds he allocated in the contract.”