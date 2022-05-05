“You dey mad” – Lady rudely turns down man’s proposal at the market

- Advertisement -

A marriage proposal did not get the intended result as the lady involved turned down the nice gesture.

At the market where the man deemed it fit to propose love to his girlfriend, he was surprised at the attitude the lady put up.

No sooner had he gone down to make the proposal than the lady started throwing tantrums at him.

“You dey mad? Why do you have to embarrass me like this,” the lady shouted as she moved up and down.

The market folks had no option but to look on as the man remained rooted to the spot with the lady still refusing to accept the proposal.

Despite, his clear intentions, the lady was not in the position to accept the proposal due to several reasons which may include her unpreparedness or lack of love.