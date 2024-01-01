type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentYou did not bath for five days because of a useless record...
Entertainment

You did not bath for five days because of a useless record – Blakk Rasta scolds Afua Asantewaa – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian radio show host and disappointed musician, Blakk Rasta has expressed his displeasure at Afua Asantewaa’s singathon.

He questioned why a mother of 3 would choose a path that offered no financial reward but have her sacrifice her sleep and personal hygiene for five days.

Blakk Rasta also pondered why Afua would put her older brother through the same sleepless ordeal, considering he had been there to support her from the beginning.

Blakk Rasta’s main concern was Afua’s decision not to bathe throughout the entire duration of the record-breaking attempt.

In addition to enduring sleep deprivation, which he believed was unnecessary, Blakk Rasta questioned why Afua would subject her mind, body, and soul to such strain.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch what he said in the video below

TODAY

Monday, January 1, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
1.9mph
40 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more