You did not bath for five days because of a useless record – Blakk Rasta scolds Afua Asantewaa – VIDEO

Controversial Ghanaian radio show host and disappointed musician, Blakk Rasta has expressed his displeasure at Afua Asantewaa’s singathon.

He questioned why a mother of 3 would choose a path that offered no financial reward but have her sacrifice her sleep and personal hygiene for five days.

Blakk Rasta also pondered why Afua would put her older brother through the same sleepless ordeal, considering he had been there to support her from the beginning.

Blakk Rasta’s main concern was Afua’s decision not to bathe throughout the entire duration of the record-breaking attempt.

In addition to enduring sleep deprivation, which he believed was unnecessary, Blakk Rasta questioned why Afua would subject her mind, body, and soul to such strain.

Watch what he said in the video below