“You did this to me and you’re sleeping” – Pregnant lady wakes husband up at 12am while she couldn’t sleep (Video)

A pregnant woman has sparked reactions among netizens after she woke up her sleeping husband in the middle of the night just because she couldn’t find sleep herself.

In a video sighted on TikTok and shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, it showed how the lady decided to disturb her husband because she could not sleep.

Equipped with loud cleaning tools, she pretended to engage in a cleaning frenzy around her sleeping spouse’s head, successfully waking him from his slumber.

As the husband woke up to the unexpected disturbance, the pregnant prankster involved him in her nighttime antics by encouraging him to place his hand on her belly.

