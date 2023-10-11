type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationship“You have failed as a woman if your man doesn't sleep after...
Relationship

“You have failed as a woman if your man doesn’t sleep after knacking” – Future wife says and give tips (PHOTO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Bedroom games has been the norm of this generation and it comes as no surprise when you hear people talking about it in public and trying to show their prowess.

A Facebook post sighted on the account of a Nigerian lady with the username, Nkechinyere Ibeh assert that “if your man doesn’t fall asleep after knacking, you have failed as a woman.”

This according to her is a show of prove that you’re not sweet down there and needs to learn hard and catch up with her likes.

According to her, a good “kpekus” is a sleeping tablet.

See her post below

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
76.9 ° F
76.9 °
76.9 °
89 %
2.1mph
87 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways