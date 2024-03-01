You Lack Common Sense- Diana Asamoah Replies Kwaku Manu

- Advertisement -

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has taken Kumawood star, Kwaku Manu to the cleaners, describing him as someone who lacks common sense.

This comes, after Kwaku Manu in a lengthy video called out the Gospel musician for her unnecessary attacks on her colleague, Evangelist Edward Akwasi Boateng.

In her reply, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has said that she is ever ready to fight the Kumawood actor.

According to her, Kwaku Manu may attack her physically but to her, she would use the word of God to attack Kwaku Manu spiritually.

“If you do not come and attack me, I will not attack you. I have seen many people with shallow minds in Christ coming to social media to attack me”, she said.

“If you try me, I will use the word of God to attack you. When it comes to the word of God, you cannot challenge me. I don’t care about the number of people that attack me, I will deal with them all”, the Gospel musician added.