The estranged husband of Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi has taken a swipe at her for what he subtly describes as her inability to maintain a marriage.

Justin Dean in a post appeared to have lashed out at Kora for taking to social media to celebrate their divorce in March of this year.

According to him, divorce is not something to celebrate as marriage in itself is a work in progress that requires dedication and immense sacrifice from a couple to make it work.

Justin in his subtle jab at Kora vowed not to raise his kids like his ex-wife who viewed their marriage “like a transaction”

He said: “I will raise my daughters in such a way that they have the skills necessary to maintain a marriage because marriage is work. It’s not something that you go in thinking, ‘Oh, if it doesn’t work out, I’ll just get divorced. I’ll just move on to the next thing in life’.

“If you have that kind of mentality it’s almost more like a transaction. It’s like this person is going to elevate me in one way in life and when it no longer works I’ll just divorce them and do it again.”