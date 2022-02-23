type here...
‘You make me sick; I’ll get MPs arrested and sent out’ – Speaker Bagbin fumes

By Kweku Derrick
Alban Bagbin Joseph Osei-Owusu
Alban Bagbin and Joseph Osei-Owusu
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has angrily threatened to get recalcitrant Members of the House arrested for disrupting proceedings.

He told MPs on Wednesday afternoon that Parliament is not a place for joking but serious national business.

This was after the Speaker had earlier expressed dissatisfaction with First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, for dismissing a motion by the Minority to probe into government’s Covid-19 expenditure.

Speaking on the floor of the House on Wednesday, Mr Bagbin said that Mr Osei-Owusu’s decision to overturn his ruling over the matter was unconstitutional, illegal and offensive.

The breach, he said, makes him sick.

In a response by an MP to his comment, the Speaker told the MP “to shut up.”

Watch the video below

    Source:GHPage

