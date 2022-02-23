The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has angrily threatened to get recalcitrant Members of the House arrested for disrupting proceedings.
He told MPs on Wednesday afternoon that Parliament is not a place for joking but serious national business.
This was after the Speaker had earlier expressed dissatisfaction with First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, for dismissing a motion by the Minority to probe into government’s Covid-19 expenditure.
Speaking on the floor of the House on Wednesday, Mr Bagbin said that Mr Osei-Owusu’s decision to overturn his ruling over the matter was unconstitutional, illegal and offensive.
The breach, he said, makes him sick.
In a response by an MP to his comment, the Speaker told the MP “to shut up.”
