You might end up marrying a marine spirit – Man warns Kwaku Oteng

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Dr Kwaku Oteng
A man identified as Emma Jay Versatile on social media has sent out a warning to the CEO of Adonko company and Angel Broadcasting Network Dr Kwaku Oteng over his likes for women.

Yesterday news went rife that the businessman and millonaire is planning to go in for another wife who has been named as Aniwaa who also happens to be the winner of 2018 Golden Stool pagent.

Per the earlier report, it was said that Aniwaa who happens to be a very close friend of Akua GMB is already pregnant for the business mogul after swearing Heaven and Earth that she had nothing doing with him.

With this new development, several social media users have questioned why he would just be marrying ladies everytime.

This made Emma come out in the comment section of the post to warn that the rate at which he is marrying ladies he would end up settling down with maame water herself.

He posted: “This man should take care oo, or else he will one day marry the marine spirit herself… hmmm”

See screenshot of his comment and others below:

Source:Ghpage

