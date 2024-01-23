You sent your bad luck to the Afcon – Shatta Wale blames Stonebwoy’s presence for Ghana’s exit – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

It was jubilation turn tears when the Black Stars of Ghana exited the African Cup of Nations tournament in the group stage after an embarrassing 2-2 draw with Mozambique.

Ghanaians throng social media to with accusations pointing at certain individuals who are believed to be the reason Ghana failed to progress past the group stage of the competition.

Shatta Wale joined the bandwagon and not so surprisingly, he blames the star’s downfall on Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale in a Facebook post sighted claims the Ghana Football Association had brought “bad luck artists” to the African Cup of Nations tournament.

Check out the post below