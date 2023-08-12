type here...
“You steal all that money and can’t buy a good wig” – Efia Odo trolls Cecilia Daapah

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ghanaian musician and social media personality Efia Odo has shared her perspective on the Cecilia Dapaah incident.

In July 2023, the Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, faced controversy when court documents revealed that two of her domestic staff were facing allegations of stealing significant amounts of money and valuable items from her.

The stolen items included around 1 million dollars, £300,000, and a variety of clothing and jewelry worth a substantial sum.

The revelation prompted investigations into the origin of her wealth by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). This led to a search of her residences, where authorities discovered $590,000 and Gh¢2.7 million at her Abelemkpe home.

Efia Odo, sharing her thoughts on Twitter, criticized the sanitation minister for not making an effort to enhance her appearance despite having access to considerable resources. She specifically mentioned the quality of her wigs, remarking that they were not up to par.

In her tweet, Efia Odo humorously commented, “Even with all that money, she couldn’t buy a decent wig. The wig is stiffer than wood.”
However, her tweet sparked backlash from many followers, who perceived her comment as shallow and trivializing a serious matter.

