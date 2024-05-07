The marriage of Ghanaian musician Akwaboah is barely a week old but the issues coming up have a lot of people seeking answers.

The former Sarkcess signee last week tied the knot to his better half which became the talk of the town because he had allegedly left his baby mama to marry a lady without a baby.

His wife according to some people is the secretary of his Pastor.

Well, it has emerged again that the ‘I do love you’ singer has three baby mamas who are angry with him for using them and choosing to marry someone who is not having a child.

It has been disclosed in a message that Akwaboah’s godfather who officiated his marriage last week has warned the pained ladies not to cry about losing him to another woman.

According to the message, the Pastor warned that bad luck would befall all the ladies who cried over the musician because he had used them for free.

Read the message below: