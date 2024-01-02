- Advertisement -

Former manager of Shatta Wale, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog has indicated in a post that Shatta Wale is going to be hearing more from him this year.

According to Bulldog in a post, Shatta Wale should brace himself for the year because he Bulldog would be all over more than Shatta’s Songs and videos which means the Dancehall musician would have no option but to listen to him.

Read his posts below:

“Mr GbeeNaabu – It’s 2024 and you have NO CHOICE but HEAR ??me more on radio ? than your songs are played.

You will SEE me more on tv ? than your videos will ever air.

Unfortunately for you, I’m on your phone ?

I’m all over the internet and you READ about me — Like a course you’re studying ?

In 2023 I lived in your brain ? …

2024 I will haunt you like a ghost ?

I will keep you awake ?

You’re a loyal fan. Keep following me ?? GodOnDuty #GOD #sikanhyiraadomaseda”

See the screenshot below:

His post comes after Shatta Wale called for Bulldog and Mr Logic to be banned from radio and television interviews.

Some people who commented on his post wondered why the a new development between the two.

Marfo Alfred: “This world be someway oo. Same Bulldog who was haunting stone under zylofon to make shatta the center bolt is now fighting shatta and acknowledge Stonebwoy

We keep on learning. Cold world??”

Ayelle Amu: “NEVER BIT THE HAND THAT ONCE FEED YOU…….SAYS THE LAW OF KARMA”

Bouy Nxtdoor: “It will reach everybody.. mother sef take am na manager ..herhh new year vawulence..”

King Cnb: “Shatta will soon be irrelevant if he keeps on fighting people left,right and center. He must grow up. These people can make things difficult for him. They know the right button to press to unmake him.”

Simprimoo Gyebi de First: “Aren’t you paid to talk about him on radio? Provide the statistics on his songs on radio . Don’t you do a two and half hour program to talk about him. He said you shouldn’t be on radio if we want the entertainment industry to grow. Next time you ask questions. Like why ? When you were working for him we know what said about these alo industry players. You are going haunt him by talking about him on radio? Or you get other plans ?None of you made him. You can’t do anything about him.”