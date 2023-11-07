“You’ll die young if you do white and court wedding” – Prophet Kumchacha reveals

- Advertisement -

Controversial yet popular Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Kumchacha has stated emphatically that young men who practice white weddings usually die earlier than expected.

Kumchacha mentioned this in a recent interview stating that most women nowadays are only interested in marriages because of the material things they want to gain.

According to the man of God, court marriages seeks to benefit the woman because in circumstances of a divorce, the lady is granted a large share of the man’s properties, therefore women nowadays have taken advantage of this situation.

According to Kumchacha, men who do court marriages are not wise and only set themselves up for untimely death.