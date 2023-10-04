Young GH man proposes to his aged Obroni lover in the presence of his siblings [VIDEO]

- Advertisement -

A viral video circulating on social media has captured the moment a young Ghanaian man proposed to an elderly woman in the presence of his siblings.

This unconventional proposal has sparked discussions and raised questions about the motivations behind such relationships.

In recent times, there have been instances where young Ghanaian men are involved in relationships with older, financially stable women, often from abroad.

This phenomenon has led to speculation that some of these relationships may be driven by the desire to secure residency or financial stability.

In the video, the young man can be seen kneeling before the elderly woman, who appears to be much older than him, to propose marriage.

The woman enthusiastically accepts the proposal, and they exchange affectionate gestures, including a kiss.

Social media users have expressed various opinions about the relationship, with some suggesting that it may not be based on genuine love but rather on other motivations, such as obtaining a green card or financial benefits.

The video has generated significant attention and debate, highlighting the complexities of intergenerational relationships and the perceptions surrounding them in contemporary society.