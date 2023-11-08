type here...
VIDEO: Young Ghanaian couple causes buzz with their unusual outfits on their low budget wedding day

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
In a world where extravagance often takes center stage during weddings, a touching video of a young couple exchanging their vows in an unusual outfits has gone viral, causing a serious buzz online.

The recently surfaced video features a young couple, whose identities remain undisclosed, attending their wedding ceremony dressed in remarkably modest clothing, both donning casual attire and slippers.

The groom opted out of the traditional suit or elaborate cultural attire that many grooms typically wear on their big day.

The bride also decided against the customary wedding gown that has become a common choice in modern weddings.

Instead, the couple chose to keep it low-key and comfortable, much to the fascination of countless netizens.

In the video, the couple were seen holding hands and exchanging vows in the presence of their families and well-wishers.

The online response to this unconventional wedding has been diverse, with various netizens expressing their opinions.

