A young and unidentified man has been humiliated by some car dealers for failing to buy a car he had earlier shown interest in buying.

According to the dealers, they’ve monitored the guy for some time now and they decided to treat him that way to deter him and others from engaging in such acts.

They shared that what the guy does is go online and when he sees a nice car, he shows interest in the car and schedules with them for a meeting at a venue.

When they meet and after he is done examining the car, he requests to test drive the car to see if it’s worth buying at their selling price but after testing the car, he only comes back to tell them that he will get back to them.

And this has been his behaviour for some time now.

In a viral video, the guy confessed that he didn’t have money to buy the car but what he did was ride in the car, take videos of himself and post them for people to see.

In his words, he termed it as packaging just to deceive people.

In the video, one of the people mentioned that with the latest one, he took the car out for testing for over three hours and returned to give them the same explanation but this time around they are going to charge him for time-wasting.

Watch the video below: