Young guys are sleeping with married women by using juju – Lady (VIDEO)

A young lady who is finding it difficult to understand the recent spike of young men sleeping with married women has concluded that these men use juju.

The unidentified woman claimed she has witnessed other ladies fall into similar circumstances in the past.

According to her, men who are in the habit of sleeping with married women go as far as visiting fetish priests to seek help to enable them to carry out this act.

She added that some men use charms on their faces to make married men fall in love with them as soon as they see them.

Watch her interview below:

