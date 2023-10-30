type here...
Young guys calls out hookup girl who took Gh120 transportation fare and didn’t show up

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Two social media commentators have used the Facebook platform to drag a lady for allegedly taking transportation fare to visit but never showing up.

According to them, Favour Marcel as the lady is called on Facebook was 8,000 naira to visit but ditched the conversation upon receiving the money.

Feeling cheated and used, they took to social media to disgrace her by posting her WhatsApp number and picture attached to the transaction they made to her.

This thread has gone viral and Favour Marcel is yet to respond to it.

Check out the post below

