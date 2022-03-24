- Advertisement -

A 26-year-old officer with the Ghana Immigration Service has been murdered by some unknown gunmen at Kokoligo in the Upper West region.

The deceased identified as Michael Otu was an Operation Conquest Fist officer who was on duty at the border when the unfortunate incident happened.

According to reports, Michael Otu was shot six times by his attackers who are believed to be smugglers.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nandom Immigration Command, IBN Yussif Mumin Seidu revealed that they rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call about the incident.

He explained that they found the deceased body hidden under the bridge in a pool of blood and his gun taken away from him.

The PRO further indicated that there were signs of struggle at the crime scene and his motorcycle and helmet lying about 100 metres away from him.

The family of Michael Otu who are devastated by the unfortunate news called on the authorities to bring the perpetrators to book.

Michael Otu was the last of four children. He is reportedly married with one kid and joined the Ghana Immigration Service in 2016.

Watch the video below;

The body of the officer has since been deposited at the St. Theresa’s Catholic Hospital Mortuary in Nandom pending autopsy.

The security agencies have began investigations into the matter and also partnered with the Police and Defence Intelligence to arrest the assailants.