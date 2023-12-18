Young man allegedly caught stealing a baby at The Ridge Hospital – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

A young man who probably planned to celebrate the Xmas big has found himself on the wrong side of the law after he was allegedly caught trying to steal a newborn baby from the Ridge Hospital.

The incident happened on Sunday 17 December 2023. The young man was caught right in action red-handed in the attempt to steal a child at the hospital.

A video making rounds on social media and shared on Ghpage TV captured by a nurse at the facility details the sad and disgraceful scene.

The nurse can be heard in the background while she records the video saying;

“A young handsome man has just been caught at the Ridge Hospital in an attempt to steal someone’s baby…. Look at this young man, why will he do such an act?”,

Watch the video below