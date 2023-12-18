type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsYoung man allegedly caught stealing a baby at The Ridge Hospital -...
News

Young man allegedly caught stealing a baby at The Ridge Hospital – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A young man who probably planned to celebrate the Xmas big has found himself on the wrong side of the law after he was allegedly caught trying to steal a newborn baby from the Ridge Hospital.

The incident happened on Sunday 17 December 2023. The young man was caught right in action red-handed in the attempt to steal a child at the hospital.

A video making rounds on social media and shared on Ghpage TV captured by a nurse at the facility details the sad and disgraceful scene.

The nurse can be heard in the background while she records the video saying;

“A young handsome man has just been caught at the Ridge Hospital in an attempt to steal someone’s baby…. Look at this young man, why will he do such an act?”,

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below

TODAY

Monday, December 18, 2023
Accra
haze
91.8 ° F
91.8 °
91.8 °
49 %
1.3mph
53 %
Mon
92 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
89 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more