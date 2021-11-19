type here...
GhPageNewsYoung man caught trying to steal an iPhone at Pent Hostel in...
News

Young man caught trying to steal an iPhone at Pent Hostel in Legon

By Qwame Benedict
Young man caught trying to steal at iPhone in Legon
Legon thief
- Advertisement -

After being caught stealing an iPhone 12 on the Legon campus, a young guy has found himself in hot trouble.

The young man was caught in a restroom of the Pent hostel by some of the students, according to a video that has gone viral on social media.

Before transporting him to the Legon police station, they hauled him outside and gave him a good pounding.

These days, the system is hard as some people put it and some people are eager to make money for themselves that they will steal anything to get it.

Watch the video below:

We understand there are no jobs but stealing is not an option.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, November 19, 2021
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1.9mph
20 %
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News