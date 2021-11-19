- Advertisement -

After being caught stealing an iPhone 12 on the Legon campus, a young guy has found himself in hot trouble.

The young man was caught in a restroom of the Pent hostel by some of the students, according to a video that has gone viral on social media.

Before transporting him to the Legon police station, they hauled him outside and gave him a good pounding.

These days, the system is hard as some people put it and some people are eager to make money for themselves that they will steal anything to get it.

Watch the video below:

We understand there are no jobs but stealing is not an option.