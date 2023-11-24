- Advertisement -

A young man is currently nursing his body pains after he was caught stealing by some heavily bodied men aka Macho men.

According to a source, the thief tried breaking into a house but unknown to him, the house was occupied by these macho men who caught him in the act and decided to deal with him.

With the constant education on mob action and why people shouldn’t take laws into their own hands when dealing with thieves, the macho men decided to teach this thief a bitter lesson.

In a video available, they made the thief lift some of the heavy metals in the gym whilst they looked on.

From the video, one could see the thief struggling to lift the metals but they kept urging him to lift with them saying until he is able to lift it, they are not sparing him.

Watch the video below: