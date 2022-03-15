- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian man has thrown the internet into a frenzy with a viral video of him effortlessly mimicking celebrity voices to entertain his social media followers.

The budding comedian, widely known as Domb Gorge, caught the attention of many people online with his unique skill set talking exactly like popular singer Davido and celebrated skit makers, Broda Shaggi and Officer Woos.

In the video, which was originally shared on TikTok, Domb Gorge is seen showcasing his talent as he speaks in Davido’s husky voice as though he was talking to Peruzzi in their usual chats.

Domb then switched between voices and started talking in Broda Shaggi’s street voice and then ended it with the voice of Officer Woos.

Many people on social media have commended the rising star for the pure talents he possesses and showered him with encouraging words.