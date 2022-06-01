- Advertisement -

Some locals in Wa have picked up a man and a young lady who went popular in a leaked pornographic video uploaded on social media and publicly flogged them.

On Tuesday (May 31, 2022), they were paraded in front of the Wa Naa’s Palace forecourt and slashed by a group.

According to various eyewitness accounts, the young girl advertised herself as a commercial sex worker who did hook-ups.

The situation was brought to the attention of the elders at Wa, who decided that if they came across any more of these recordings, they should look for the people who were behind them and deal with them, as such acts are forbidden in Islam.

The goal was to prevent other young people in Wa from doing similar crimes.

When the video of the girl became viral on social media, the youngsters rushed after her and paraded her down the street on Tuesday afternoon to flog her.

Watch the video below:

Some people have expressed their disappointment over how the people in town handled the matter. While some accepted that the punishment was good, others were of the belief that they could have found a better way of handling it.

Check out the reaction below;

Isaacvinepon: “This is foolishness”

Oteanankanduro: “What rubbish? Have these people and onlookers been arrested yet?”

occupygh_: “They don’t play in Wa o”

alexander.x.alexander: “Don’t put your mouth in their agendas they will bring it to their religion so let them do whatever they want as far as she’s one of them let them no problem we want our peace of mind”

Abiolash24: “What nonsense, are those people incharge of religion affairs of the area? Besides, are they practicing Shariah law to warrant such ?”

Nimakokujo2015: “Absolutely nonsense and backwards thinking by this people Police must make arrest now.”